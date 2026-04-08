Governor Arati Disburses KSh315 Million Bursaries to Boost Education in Kisii

Thousands of students in Kisii County are set to benefit after Governor Simba Arati launched a KSh315 million bursary disbursement programme aimed at keeping learners in school.

The exercise, held on April 8 at Nyamarambe Stadium, saw hundreds of beneficiaries receive cheques as part of the county’s ongoing education support initiative. Each student is expected to receive a minimum of KSh5,000, with the county government allocating KSh7 million to every ward to ensure equitable distribution.

Speaking during the event, Governor Arati emphasized the importance of education in transforming lives and supporting vulnerable families. The bursary programme, he noted, is designed to cushion households facing financial hardship, particularly those struggling to keep children in school amid rising costs.

The latest disbursement marks the second phase of bursary allocation this year, following an earlier KSh300 million programme rolled out in January targeting secondary school students across the county. The initial phase prioritised candidates in examination classes, including Form Three and Form Four, in a bid to curb rising dropout rates.

County officials revealed that the bursary programme has been informed by public participation forums conducted across constituencies such as Bobasi, Bonchari, Nyaribari Chache, and Kitutu Chache, ensuring that funds reach the most deserving students.

Beyond education, Arati used the platform to outline broader economic interventions, including plans to revive the Kisii Milk Factory to support local dairy farmers. Once operational, the facility is expected to purchase milk at between KSh60 and KSh65 per litre, providing a stable market for farmers and boosting household incomes.

The bursary rollout comes just days after the governor waived medical bills for over 100 patients at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, signalling an intensified push by the county administration to expand social support programmes.

As Kisii County scales up investment in education and social welfare, the bursary initiative is expected to play a critical role in improving school retention and expanding opportunities for thousands of learners.