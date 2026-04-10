Governor Fernandes Barasa Invites EACC Probe as Report Names Kakamega Most Corrupt County

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to launch a full-scale probe into corruption in the county following a damning national report that ranks Kakamega as the most corrupt in Kenya.

Speaking on Friday, April 10, during a funeral service at Kakamega County Polytechnic, Barasa expressed alarm over the findings of the EACC’s Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025, which revealed deeply entrenched bribery within public service delivery systems.

“Kakamega is one of the most corrupt counties in terms of services. Leading is the magistrates’ services here. When you talk about the county government, it is the national government officials and the county government officials. I know that report. I’ve read it very well,” Barasa stated.

The report places Kakamega at the top with an average bribe of Ksh79,305 – the highest recorded nationwide. Other counties flagged include West Pokot (Ksh16,400), Isiolo (Ksh13,912), Vihiga (Ksh12,309), and Garissa (Ksh12,297), highlighting widespread corruption disparities across the country.

Barasa warned county staff of imminent disciplinary action, signaling a tougher stance against graft. “I want to tell the county officials in Kakamega County… that I am putting you on notice. We are going to be on the lookout and only employ honest people,” he said.

He further urged the EACC to intensify its presence in the region to curb corruption. “I want to call upon the EACC to come and camp in Kakamega so that we can arrest all those who are involved in corruption,” he added.

The report, developed in collaboration with institutions including the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and Transparency International Kenya, provides a comprehensive analysis of corruption patterns using both qualitative and quantitative data across all 47 counties.

It identifies key public services prone to bribery, including the issuance of birth certificates, national identity cards, and driving licences – areas where citizens frequently interact with government officials.

Meanwhile, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has taken a parallel anti-corruption step by dismissing nearly his entire county executive team, including County Executive Committee Members, the County Attorney, and the County Secretary. Lusaka said the sweeping decision was aimed at restoring efficiency and integrity in county operations, though replacements are yet to be announced.

The EACC survey aligns with global calls, including those under international anti-corruption frameworks, to integrate gender perspectives in tackling corruption and to adopt data-driven approaches in policy formulation.

As pressure mounts, the spotlight now shifts to enforcement agencies and county governments to translate these findings into concrete reforms and accountability measures.