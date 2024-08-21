Governor Jonathan Bii Nominates New Deputy Governor

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has nominated Tembelio Ward MCA Evans Kipruto Kapkea to be his deputy.

In a notice on Wednesday, Governor Bii announced that he has forwarded Kapkea’s nomination to the Uasin Gishu County Assembly for consideration.

“Following the resignation of Deputy Governor H.E Hon. John Barorot and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 32D1(a) of the County Government Act, 2012, His Excellency the Governor has today the 21st Day of October, 2024 nominated Mr. Evans Kipruto Kapkea as nominee for the Deputy Governor, County Government of Uasin Gishu, and forwarded the name to the County Assembly for vetting and consideration,” Governor Bii stated.

The Tembelio ward rep holds a Bachelors Degree in Analytical Chemistry from Moi University and is pursuing a master’s in Analytical Chemistry at Moi University.

Kapkeo also serves as the Chairperson Trade, Industrialization, Tourism and Investment Committee and a member of the Budget, Finance and Appropriation Committee, Health Committee, and Delegated Legislation.

If approved, Kapkeo will replace former Deputy Governor John Barorot, who resigned on Monday.

Barorot stepped down to take up a CEO role in an international company, which he will start on 1 September.

“Today we announce the exit of our deputy governor, Eng. John Barorot, who has secured a position as CEO of an international organisation in ICT sector. His last day of work will be on August 31, 2024,” Governor Bii announced on Monday.

Barorot thanked Governor Bii for the opportunity to work with him and said he was leaving with his head held high, having served the people of Uasin Gishu.

“I go with my head high because I have weighed between the current responsibility that I have with the ongoing international digital transformation. Looking at being a player in that space of technology, it is the reason why I have decided to take up that role,” Barorot stated.

