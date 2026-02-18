Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Governor Kang’ata to Be Away from Office for a Month After Suffering Injury

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata will be away from physical office engagements for approximately one month after sustaining a heel tendon injury.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, the Murang’a County government said the governor was attending a meeting in Nairobi organized by Nutrition International when he tripped and injured his heel tendons.

“Murang’a County Government wishes to inform the public that H.E. Gov. Irungu Kang’ata was today attending a Nutritional International meeting in Nairobi when he unfortunately tripped and sustained an injury to his heel tendons.

“The meeting was organized by Nutrition International, a Canadian Government-supported organization that partners with Murang’a County and other counties in implementing key nutritional and public health programmes,” read the statement.

The county noted that Governor Kang’ata was taken to hopsital for medical assessment and was advised to refrain from physical office duties for a month to allow for full recovery.

During his absence, Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania will represent him in engagements that require the governor’s physical presence.

Meanwhile, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Prof. Joseph Kiarie, will handle designated duties as appropriate.

“During this period, where the Governor’s physical presence is required, the Deputy Governor, H.E. Stephen Munania, will represent him.

“Alternatively, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Prof. Kiarie, will handle designated engagements as appropriate,” the county stated.

Fruther the county government noted that official meetings will continue virtually starting Monday to ensure continuity of services.

