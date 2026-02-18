Governor Kang’ata to Be Away from Office for a Month After Suffering Injury

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata will be away from physical office engagements for approximately one month after sustaining a heel tendon injury.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, the Murang’a County government said the governor was attending a meeting in Nairobi organized by Nutrition International when he tripped and injured his heel tendons.

The county noted that Governor Kang’ata was taken to hopsital for medical assessment and was advised to refrain from physical office duties for a month to allow for full recovery.

During his absence, Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania will represent him in engagements that require the governor’s physical presence.

Meanwhile, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Prof. Joseph Kiarie, will handle designated duties as appropriate.

Fruther the county government noted that official meetings will continue virtually starting Monday to ensure continuity of services.