Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Lusaka Fires Entire Cabinet, Attorney and Secretary

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka

Bungoma Governor Keneth Lusaka has dismissed his entire County Executive in a major shake-up aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

In a statement on Thursday, Governor Lusaka announced that all Members of the County Executive Committee, alongside the County Attorney and the County Secretary, had been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

“The Office of the Governor wishes to inform the public that, in the exercise of the constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and service delivery, the Governor has undertaken a reorganization of the County Executive.

“Accordingly, subject to section 40(1)(a) of the County Government Act, all Members of the County Executive Committee, the County Attorney, and the County Secretary have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Governor Lusaka explained that the move was taken in good faith and in the public interest to facilitate the efficient functioning of the county administration and uphold the integrity of its institutions.

Despite the sweeping changes, Governor Lusaka assured Bungoma residents that essential services would continue uninterrupted.

He noted that administrative measures have already been put in place to maintain continuity as the transition unfolds.

“The County Government remains committed to continuity of services, and appropriate administrative measures have been put in place to ensure that there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services to the great people of our county,” said Lusaka.

Further, Governor Lusaka indicated that communication on interim arrangements and new appointments would be made in due course, in line with legal requirements.

“The Governor appreciates the service rendered by the affected officers and reaffirms the County Government’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and respect for due process,” he concluded.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Lugulu Girls On the Spot Over Alleged Mandatory Extra Fees

Lugulu Girls High School in Bungoma County is facing allegations of imposing mandatory extra charges on parents over the past three years. In complaints...

April 1, 2026
Elderly man dies at Bungoma Law Courts Elderly man dies at Bungoma Law Courts

News

Elderly Man Collapses and Dies While Waiting for His Case at Bungoma Law Courts

Somber cloud hangs over the Bungoma Law Courts after an elderly man, visibly unwell, collapsed and died on the premises while awaiting his advocate...

October 7, 2025
Bungoma Court Jails Man for Life After Defiling 4 Year Old Girl Bungoma Court Jails Man for Life After Defiling 4 Year Old Girl

News

Bungoma Man, 38, Handed Life Sentence for Defiling Four-Year-Old Girl

Bungoma court has sentenced a 38-year-old man, Job Wafula Lukhale, to life imprisonment after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) successfully...

September 18, 2025
Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

News

Former Bungoma Governor Wangamati Locked Up Over KSh70 Million Graft Scandal

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati is set to spend Monday night in Kilimani police cells, a startling turn of events ahead of his anticipated...

September 1, 2025