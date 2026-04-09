Governor Lusaka Fires Entire Cabinet, Attorney and Secretary

Bungoma Governor Keneth Lusaka has dismissed his entire County Executive in a major shake-up aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

In a statement on Thursday, Governor Lusaka announced that all Members of the County Executive Committee, alongside the County Attorney and the County Secretary, had been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

“The Office of the Governor wishes to inform the public that, in the exercise of the constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and service delivery, the Governor has undertaken a reorganization of the County Executive.

“Accordingly, subject to section 40(1)(a) of the County Government Act, all Members of the County Executive Committee, the County Attorney, and the County Secretary have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Governor Lusaka explained that the move was taken in good faith and in the public interest to facilitate the efficient functioning of the county administration and uphold the integrity of its institutions.

Despite the sweeping changes, Governor Lusaka assured Bungoma residents that essential services would continue uninterrupted.

He noted that administrative measures have already been put in place to maintain continuity as the transition unfolds.

“The County Government remains committed to continuity of services, and appropriate administrative measures have been put in place to ensure that there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services to the great people of our county,” said Lusaka.

Further, Governor Lusaka indicated that communication on interim arrangements and new appointments would be made in due course, in line with legal requirements.

“The Governor appreciates the service rendered by the affected officers and reaffirms the County Government’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and respect for due process,” he concluded.