News

Governor Mandagor Distances Himself From Raila’s Attack Yesterday

By

Published

images 49
Governor of Uasin Gishu Mandagor

Yesterday, ODM party leader Raila’s chopper was destroyed by violent youths during his Rift Valley visit.

images 48

ODM party leader Raila Odinga

The ODM party leader blamed Soy Mp Caleb Kositany and Governor Mandagor for the damages caused by the violent youths. In a statement, Raila said:

“For today’s unfortunate events, I hold Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandagor and Soy MP Caleb Kositany, responsible. I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution, to come out now, not later, condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of the August election,” Adding,

“In the run-up to August, someone seems to be assembling a ragtag band of extremist youths, radicalized by lies and handouts to zone the country before pushing us into mayhem,”

images 47

Raila taking pictures of the destroyed chopper

On the other hand, the Incumbent Uasin Gishu governor was quick to deny the allegation citing that he was not part of those who planned the attack. Governor Mandagor stated that everyone has a right to campaign in all the places they visit. He further added that he cannot allow such things to happen in his county.

So far, 14 people have been arrested following yesterday’s attack. Police are continuing with the investigation on the matter.

Also read 14 Arrested in Uasin Gishu Over Raila`s Chopper Attack

Matiang’i also condemned the attack and assured the people that those who were involved will be dealt with.

