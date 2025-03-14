Governor Mwangaza  Suffers Blow As Court Upholds Her Impeachment

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Friday suffered a blow after the High Court upheld the Senate’s decision to impeach her.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the petition tabled by Mwangaza failed to meet the required threshold to overturn the impeachment and consequently upheld the gazette notice confirming her removal from office.

“The amended petition dated 23rd December 2024 which is the subject of the proceedings herein is found to be without merit and is dismissed accordingly.

“The Gazette Notice No 10351 Volume CXXV1 No 130 dated 20th August published on 21st August 2024 and issued by the respondent communicating the decision and the resolution of the senate to remove the petitioner from office as the Governor of Meru county by way of impeachment is affirmed,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

Mwangaza was impeached by the members of the Meru County Assembly on August 8, 2024, and the Senate upheld her removal from office on August 20, 2024.

A total of 26 senators voted in support of the three charges brought against Mwangaza.

The Meru governor was accused of gross violation of the constitution and the violation of the Public Officer Ethics Act.

Mwangaza moved to court to challenge the decision raising various grounds including claims of procedural violations, fair hearing, and claims of inadequate public participation.

She secured interim conservatory orders that blocked her impeachment.

This was Mwangaza’s third impeachment to reach the Senate since she was elected into office in August 2022.

Meru Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia will now take office as Governor unless Mwangaza moves to the Court of Appeal.

