Governor Natembeya Arrested Over Embezzlement of Ksh1.4 Billion

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was on Monday arrested by EACC officials over involvement in alleged embezzlement and fictitious payments totaling Ksh1.4 billion.

In a statement, EACC said the embezzlement was done during the Financial Years 2022/2023 and 2024/2025.

Natembeya was arrested alongside four other Trans Nzoia County officials who are under investigation for their roles in suspicious payments made to three major public projects.

The projects include: the Rehabilitation and Modernisation of Kenyatta Stadium (Phase 1A) – awarded to Parbat Siyan Construction Limited, construction of the Trans-Nzoia County Headquarters Offices – awarded to C.M. Construction Company Limited, and the construction of Tom Mboya Hospital – awarded to Session Blue Contractors Limited.

According to EACC, Natembeya is alleged to have influenced the award of tenders and received kickbacks from contractors through proxies.

Persons of interest in the investigations include Chief Officer for Finance Emanuel Masungo, Chief Officer for Water Dorothy Nyukuri, and Director of Procurement Eliyah Liambula.

Additionally, Desmond Shivachi, identified as a contractor and proxy to the governor, is also among the persons of interest.

The Commission is also probing allegations of money laundering and accumulation of unexplained wealth by senior county officials, suspected to be part of a broader scheme to conceal the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, the commission has condemned the chaos witnessed during the raid of Natembeya’s home, where five vehicles belonging to the investigative agencies were vandalised.

“The Commission strongly condemns the violence directed at its officers while lawfully executing their mandate. It is an offence punishable by law for any person to obstruct a Commission Officer while undertaking investigations,” EACC stated.

“This act of hooliganism is unacceptable and a direct affront to the rule of law. The Commission affirms that it is an independent constitutional body operating strictly within its mandate and will continue to discharge its duties with professionalism and integrity.”