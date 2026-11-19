Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has alleged that the attack on his communications officer, popularly known as Hammer Hammer, was a planned act of intimidation involving individuals linked to a county politician.

In a statement on Thursday, November 19, Natembeya claimed the attack was organised in Sikhendu during a tournament associated with a county politician, adding that a bodyguard of the politician was part of a network that had been monitoring the officer’s movements.

The governor alleged that the bodyguard fired into the air to disperse neighbours who had attempted to intervene during the incident.

” It was planned in Sikhendu during a tournament linked to a county politician. The bodyguard formed part of the network that monitored his movements. When neighbours tried to intervene, the same bodyguard fired into the air to disperse them,” he claimed.

Natembeya said several arrests had been made, including suspects from Kiminini and Matunda, while the bodyguard had recorded a statement with investigators.

The governor claimed that investigators already knew the individuals who financed the attack, insisting that their identities were not in doubt.

Natembeya acknowledged the work undertaken by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) but urged the County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) and County Police Commander (CPC) to ensure the probe was concluded professionally and without political interference.

Natembeya called for impartial investigations, warning against selective justice or attempts to protect individuals linked to the alleged attack.

He further dismissed claims by some of those arrested that they enjoyed political protection and would not face consequences.

“Let it be clear: no one is above the law. Political connections will not shield criminals. Every individual involved in planning, financing, or executing this attack will be held fully accountable,” he said.