Governor Natembeya’s Security Withdrawn

Published

File image of George Natembeya.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s security detail has been withdrawn by the state.

Natembeya confirmed on Wednesday, November 26 security officers attached to him as bodyguards and those guarding his home in Kitale were recalled on Tuesday night.

The Trans Nzoia county boss expressed outrage over the decision, insisting it was made at the highest levels of government and intended to intimidate him.

“All the security officers attached to me were recalled last night, and I was forced to have my own measures in place for safety,” said Natembeya.

“I have not received any explanation to this effect, and I find it very irresponsible of the government to take away my security.”

Natembeya accused the police of being used to politicise and weaponise the security apparatus because of political interests.

“Let whoever did that know that I will not be intimidated or cowed into giving up on my stand,” Natembeya added.

Meanwhile, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said Natembeya’s security was withdrawn due to concerns over planned violence and the misuse of firearms by police officers working with criminal elements.

“There have been cases where police officers attached to VIPs have misused their firearms. Therefore, any security measure taken by the National Police Service is aimed at preventing a crisis. If a police officer attached to a VIP is working with goons, the first thing is to take them away before we deal with the said goons,” Murkomen explained.

The Interior CS emphasized that police officers remain servants of the National Police Service, regardless of their assignment to VIPs, and should not be drawn into the personal agendas of those they protect.

“Another thing, if an officer is attached to a VIP, it doesn’t make them part and parcel of the VIP’s ideologies, campaigns or criminal plans. You need to know that at any one time, you remain an officer of the National Police Service,” he added.

