Governor Nyong’o Addresses Reports of Disagreeing with Raila Odinga

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has dismissed reports of disagreeing with former leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Governor Nyong’o said he is in full agreement with the ODM leader on the leasing of state-owned sugar factories, and there is no discord between them.

He noted that their joint position is the need for the government to withdraw from the management of the struggling factories to allow private investment.

“Recent media reports have created a false impression that the Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga and I are at odds over the leasing of sugar factories. This is not the case.

“We are fully aligned on this issue. Our shared position is clear: the government must exit the management of these factories and instead lease them to private investors through a competitive and transparent process,” read the statement.

The remarks came amid rising tensions following Nyong’o’s criticism earlier this week of the national government’s plans to lease out the Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar factories – two large state-owned mills in Kisumu County.

The ODM governor said the move breaks the law and could lead to monopolies that would hurt farmers and take away public property.

“This ill-conceived leasing agenda is not just illegal; it is a threat to land rights, community cohesion, and the future of the sugar industry in Kisumu.

“The 30-year leases will disenfranchise local farmers, robbing them of land and economic autonomy. This is unconstitutional and violates Articles 10, 11, 60, and 62, which guarantee public participation, transparency, and land protection,” said Nyong’o.

He also raised alarm over a separate land transfer involving Miwani Sugar Mills, whose prime nucleus estate is the subject of ongoing litigation.

