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Governor Nyong’o Condemn Attacks on Businesses in Kisumu Demands Arrests

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Kisumu Governor Anyang’Nyong’o adressing the media.

Kisumu Governor Peter Ayang’ Nyong’o has strongly condemned recent incidents of lawlessness targeting private investments in the county.

Speaking on Monday, April 13, after chairing a high-level consultative meeting of the Kisumu County Joint Leadership and Security Consultative Forum, Nyong’o said such acts threaten the region’s economic stability and investor confidence.

“Kisumu remains a leading investment hub and gateway to the Lake Region Economic Bloc. However, recent acts of lawlessness threaten our progress, investor confidence, and community safety.

“We strongly condemn the recent attacks on private property and investment, particularly the incidents at Fairways Hotel and Java House West End Mall. These are criminal acts that undermine livelihoods and economic stability,” said the Kisumu Governor.

Nyong’o asked the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to urgently identify those responsible, and ensure their swift arrest and prosecution without fear or favour.

“We call on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to act urgently by enhancing intelligence, identifying those responsible, and ensuring the swift arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators without fear or favour,” he added.

Further, the Kisumu county boss reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with security agencies and other stakeholders to restore order, emphasizing that the peace, stability, and prosperity of Kisumu are non-negotiable.

This comes days after Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was attacked by goons at Java House restaurant in the West End Mall on April 8.

Senator Osotsi was injured during the attack and airlifted to Nairobi, where he was taken to Karen Hospital for medical attention.

So far, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Osotsi

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