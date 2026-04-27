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Governor Nyong’o Highlights Gains from Kisumu Port Revival

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has hailed the long-term vision behind the revival of Winam Port in Kisumu County.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, Governor Nyong’o said the early skepticism of the revival of the port has now been overtaken by tangible economic gains.

“When we championed the revival of Winam Port in Kisumu through collaboration between the County and National Governments, some chose to doubt over vision, calling it ‘too much planning.’ Yet as I have always maintained: failing to plan is planning to fail,” said Nyong’o.

According to Nyong’o, the rehabilitated port has become a key transport hub on Lake Victoria, with cargo vessels such as MV Uhuru I and MV Uhuru II making weekly trips to Uganda and Tanzania.

The Kisumu governor noted that the two ships transport a range of goods, including steel, sugar, cement, tiles, fuel, and grain

“Today, the results speak for themselves. From our revitalized port, MV Uhuru I and MV Uhuru II sail weekly to Uganda and Tanzania, carrying tonnes of cargo, steel, sugar, cement, tiles, fuel, and grain. This is more than the movement of goods; it is the steady pulse of economic renewal,” he stated.

Nyong’o outlined that the youth in Kisumu are deeply involved in the transformation, driving manufacturing, packaging, and transportation across the county and beyond.

Further, Governor Nyong’o said the development in the port is positioning Kisumu as a strategic gateway for regional trade, helping to reconnect western Kenya to East African markets and unlock new economic opportunities.

“As a devolved unit, the County Government of Kisumu remains steadfast in fulfilling its constitutional mandate to deliver meaningful, people-centered development. The Kisumu Lakefront Development Corporation is our vehicle for transformation,” the Kisumu county boss added.

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