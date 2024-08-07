Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Nyong’o’s Message To Tim Walz After Being Picked To Be Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

By

Published

20240807 074408

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o has congratulated Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate. 

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, Nyong’o said Walz’s record as a progressive leader in the US is immense. 

“Governor Tim James  Walz , I would like to Congratulate you, as a fellow Governor, for your nomination by Kamala Harris as her running mate in the race to capture the White House for the Democrats in the coming presidential elections in your country. 

“Your record as a progressive leader in the US speaks for itself,” read the statement in part.

The Kisumu Governor observed that what Walz has achieved as the Minnesota Governor envy’s many across the world.

Nyong’o noted Walz brings substantial credibility to Kamala’s presidential bid as she is set to face former US President Donald Trump.

“You bring substantial credibility to the Ticket,  as one who cares for the downtrodden, both in policy making and in the actual implementation of public programmes,” the Kisumu Governor added.

Walz was announced as Kamala’s running mate on Tuesday August 6. 

The US Vice President later introduced Walz at a rally in Philadelphia.

“Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families. I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president,” Kamala stated.

Walz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006. 

He served for 12 years before being elected the governor of Minnesota and re-elected to that position in 2022.

Harris was nominated to be the Democrats Presidential Candidate after President Joe Biden announced he would not be vying to be re-elected.

The US Presidential election is set for November 5,2024.

Also Read: Joe Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Endorses Kamala Harris

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020