Governor Nyong’o’s Message To Tim Walz After Being Picked To Be Kamala Harris’ Running Mate

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o has congratulated Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, Nyong’o said Walz’s record as a progressive leader in the US is immense.

“Governor Tim James Walz , I would like to Congratulate you, as a fellow Governor, for your nomination by Kamala Harris as her running mate in the race to capture the White House for the Democrats in the coming presidential elections in your country.

“Your record as a progressive leader in the US speaks for itself,” read the statement in part.

The Kisumu Governor observed that what Walz has achieved as the Minnesota Governor envy’s many across the world.

Nyong’o noted Walz brings substantial credibility to Kamala’s presidential bid as she is set to face former US President Donald Trump.

“You bring substantial credibility to the Ticket, as one who cares for the downtrodden, both in policy making and in the actual implementation of public programmes,” the Kisumu Governor added.

Walz was announced as Kamala’s running mate on Tuesday August 6.

The US Vice President later introduced Walz at a rally in Philadelphia.

“Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families. I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president,” Kamala stated.

Walz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2006.

He served for 12 years before being elected the governor of Minnesota and re-elected to that position in 2022.

Harris was nominated to be the Democrats Presidential Candidate after President Joe Biden announced he would not be vying to be re-elected.

The US Presidential election is set for November 5,2024.

