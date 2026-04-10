Governor Nyong’o Pushes for Holistic Approach to Housing in Africa

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has called for urgent, practical action to address Africa’s growing urban housing crisis.

Speaking on Friday, April 10, during the second Africa Urban Forum at KICC in Nairobi, Nyong’o emphasized that meaningful progress in the housing sector must be holistic and inclusive.

“I had the opportunity to share the lived realities of local and regional governments during a session moderated by the Secretary General of UCLG Africa, Hon. François Menguele. Our discussion underscored a clear truth: that meaningful progress in housing must be holistic,” Nyong’o said in a statement.

The Kisumu county boss noted that sustainable housing solutions require community participation, affordable financing models, and careful consideration of land tenure systems.

Governor Nyong’o observed that the elements must be addressed collectively to meet the urgency of the housing challenge.

“It demands the inclusion of our people through genuine community participation, the pursuit of alternative and affordable financing models, and the deliberate integration of land tenure considerations,” Nyong’o stated.

“These are not isolated interventions; they must be addressed collectively if we are to meet the urgency of the moment.”

Governor Nyong’o also highlighted ongoing efforts in Kisumu County to improve the living conditions of residents in informal settlements.

He said his administration is county working to restore dignity and expand opportunities for residents living in Kaloleni, Obunga, Nyalenda, Shauri Yako, and Shauri Moyo in Muhoroni.

“Step by step, we are working to restore dignity and expand opportunity for residents of Kaloleni, Obunga, Nyalenda, and other informal settlements, reaching as far as Shauri Yako and Shauri Moyo in Muhoroni. Our resolve is firm, and our approach is strategic. Together, we will deliver,” Nyong’o added.