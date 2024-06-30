Connect with us

Governor Nyong’o Raises Concern On Plan To Cut County Funds

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyongo has slammed President William Ruto over his move to have county governments bear the budget deficit following the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

In a statement, Governor Nyong’o said the devolved units are currently underfunded and the move to cut their budget will make them more strained.

“The president is proposing that the perceived deficit amounting to 346 billion expected from the rejected bill should be borne equitably by both national and county governments. The statement further states that the president has referred the Division of Revenue Bill back to Parliament for reconsideration and to factor in the perceived deficit.

“This would be a travesty of justice on county governments whose share of revenue is based on the audited national accounts which are normally three years behind,” said the Kisumu Governor.

Nyong’o questioned how President Ruto could base the withdrawn finance bill on the Division of Revenue allocations which he said is calculated on a budget of three years ago.

“This statement is a clear testimony that counties are targeted by the national executive and we could be staring at what happened to devolution in 1964,” he stated.

The Kisumu County boss noted that Kenyans paid a heavy price for the current constitution and its institutions should be jealously guarded.

“An attempt to reduce the county’s share of the revenue which is already underfunded is a direct attack on the existence and survival of the institution of the county governments,” Nyongo added.

Further, the ODM Governor urged the National Assembly to resist any attempt to be used to kill the devolved units.

Counties were set to get an equitable share of Sh400.1 billion in the Division of Revenue Bill signed into law on June 10.

However, the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 which was set to fund the revenue will see counties receiving less amount of money.

