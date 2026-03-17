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Governor Nyong’o Seeks Urgent State Action After Deadly Kisumu–Kericho Border Clashes

Vincent Olando

Published

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has called for urgent national government intervention following deadly clashes along the Kisumu–Kericho border that left one person dead and several others seriously injured.

The violence, which erupted on Sunday in Muhoroni Sub-County, particularly in Thesalia, Bogwo, and Bangla areas, has been linked to a long-standing land dispute involving members of the Koguta Clan. The clashes also resulted in the destruction of property, including torched sugarcane plantations and burned vehicles.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nyong’o revealed that he had formally written to the Ministry of Lands, urging immediate technical support to resolve the escalating tensions. He emphasized that the absence of clear land demarcation has significantly contributed to the conflict.

“The absence of a clear physical demarcation of this land is exacerbating the current tensions. I have therefore written a reminder letter to the Ministry of Lands… to urgently provide the necessary technical support to the Koguta Clan,” Nyong’o stated.

The governor outlined key measures needed, including expedited land survey and beaconing, subdivision in line with directives from the National Land Commission, and orderly settlement of rightful beneficiaries.

Nyong’o maintained that the disputed land was lawfully allocated to the Koguta Clan by the commission, a decision later upheld by the High Court of Kenya. He insisted that the clan members are legitimate landowners and not squatters.

The county boss also raised alarm over reports of hired militia being used to intimidate residents and influence the dispute in favor of private interests linked to the sugar industry.

“We strongly condemn the reported use of hired militia and goons to settle what is in principle a legal matter. Kenya is a nation governed by the rule of law,” he said.

The region, located within Kenya’s sugar belt, remains economically significant due to its suitability for cane farming and proximity to sugar mills. However, the value of the land has also made it a hotspot for recurring disputes.

Despite earlier efforts in 2025 by Kisumu and Kericho county leadership, alongside the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, to resolve border tensions, the conflict has persisted.

Nyong’o warned that failure to act swiftly could lead to further instability and loss of life, urging security agencies to investigate the violence and hold accountable those behind the unrest.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting residents’ rights and ensuring that disputes are resolved through lawful and peaceful means.

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