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Governor Ole Lenku Unveils New Party

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has officially unveiled the Forum for Economic Development Agenda (FEDA) party. 

Governor Lenku launched the party during an event on Friday, November 6, at the Ufungamano House in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Lenku said the FEDA party will champion equity and justice while advancing the interests of communities that have historically been marginalised.

He said the new outfit will extend across the country, from Lake Turkana in the north to Taita Taveta in the south.

“This is a national party because this party will advocate for equity and justice from Lake Turkana to the north to Taita Taveta to the south,” said Lenku.

The formation of the FEDA party comes months after Governor Lenku publicly disagreed with the ODM party leadership.

Governor Lenku accused sections of the ODM leadership of undermining the party’s grassroots supporters in Kajiado County.

ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo in response, challenged Lenku to leave the party if he was dissatisfied with its leadership.

“If he wants to leave, let him go alone and sink on his own. Let him not drag the rest of the Maasai community down with him,” Omanyo said.

Meanwhile, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has asked the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to remove Lenku from the ODM membership.

Olekina argued that Ole Lenku’s decision to establish FEDA and assume its leadership automatically amounted to resignation from ODM under Section 14A of the Political Parties Act.

“Registrar, @ORPPKenya, do your job. Remove his name from ODM’s register immediately. No excuses. No delays,” Olekina stated.

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