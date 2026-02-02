Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Governor Orengo Waives Business Permit Fees for NYOTA Beneficiaries in Siaya

Published

Siaya Governor James Orengo has announced that his administration has waived business permit fees for the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project.

In a statement, Governor Oreng’o said more than 1,700 youths from Siaya received start-up capital disbursement from the government on Monday.

Orengo explained that the move to waive business permit fees is aimed at uplifting young people and nurturing small businesses.

“Today H.E.William Ruto, launched the NYOTA Start-up Capital disbursement for Siaya, Kisumu, and Homa Bay Counties in Kisumu. The first tranche of the funding was given to more than 1,700 youths from Siaya.

“Following this important intervention, the County Government of Siaya will waive business permit fees and other charges to incentivise the beneficiaries,” said Governor Orengo.

President William Ruto on Monday presided over the disbursement of the NYOTA capital disbursements to 8,820 beneficiaries from Siaya, Kisumu, and Homa Bay counties.

In a statement, the Head of State said KSh220 million was disbursed to the 8,820 beneficiaries from the three counties.

“Presided over the disbursement of KSh220 million NYOTA business start-up capital to 8,820 beneficiaries from Siaya, Kisumu, and Homa Bay counties at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu County,” Ruto stated.

He urged young people across the country to take advantage of the programmes currently being implemented, saying these initiatives are meant to open both local and international pathways for employment and enterprise.

“We are calling on the youth of Kenya to step forward and claim the openings being created through programmes such as NYOTA, the expansion of digital jobs, affordable housing projects, and bilateral labour agreements that are opening doors beyond our borders,” Ruto added.

Also Read: From Opposition MP to Governor: The Political Journey of James Aggrey Bob Orengo

