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Governor Orengo’s Security Withdrawn by State

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of James Orengo

Siaya County Governor James Orengo’s security has allegedly been withdrawn by the government.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 2, Orengo claimed that his personal security detail and security personnel assigned to his residence in Nairobi were withdrawn on Tuesday evening.

“Yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, a highly irregular and deeply concerning action was taken by the national security apparatus: the sudden, unprovoked withdrawal of my entire personal security detail, as well as the security personnel assigned to my Nairobi residence.

“This was executed abruptly, without prior notice, official communication, or the provision of any replacement,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Governor criticised the state for withdrawing his security, noting that as a state officer, he is entitled to be provided with security by the state.

“As a state officer, the provision of security is not a favor, a luxury, or a political privilege. It is a constitutional right and a statutory entitlement anchored in the laws of Kenya to ensure the safety, stability, and uninterrupted service of public leadership,” Orengo stated.

Meanwhile, the Siaya Governor has written to the Inspector General of Police, Dooglas Kanja, demanding an explanation on why his security was withdrawn.

“In light of the above, I urgently request an official explanation as to the grounds upon which this security withdrawal was authorized,” he stated.

Further, Governor Oengo demanded the immediate reinstatement or replacement of his official security detail at all designated stations, including his Nairobi residence.

Orengo has been a critic of the current Kenya Kwanza administration and is opposed to the re-election of President William Ruto in next year’s general election.

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