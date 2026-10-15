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Governor Orengo’s Security Withdrawn

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Siaya Governor James Orengo’s security has allegedly been withdrawn by the state.

In a statement on Thursday, October 15, Orengo said the security was withdrawn for the ninth time by the government.

The Siaya County boss said he will not be intimidated by the state.

“Today, the government withdrew my security for the ninth time; I remain unbowed,” said Governor Orengo.

The development comes hours after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya also protested the withdrawal of his security, questioning the legality of the decision.

Taking to social media, Natembeya protested the move, saying any decision affecting his security must comply with the Constitution and the rule of law.

He cited Article 47 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair.

The provision also requires written reasons where an administrative decision adversely affects a person’s rights or fundamental freedoms.

Natembeya further cited Article 238(2)(b), which requires national security to be pursued in accordance with the law and with respect for the rule of law, democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Further, Article 238(2)(b) requires national security to be pursued in compliance with the law and with the utmost respect for the rule of law, democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Article 244(a) and (d) requires the National Police Service to maintain high standards of professionalism and discipline and to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and human dignity,” he stated.

The Trans Nzoia governor called on the Inspector-General of Police to explain the reasons behind the decision and clarify whether the required security procedures had been followed.

“I am particularly concerned that this is happening for the second time. I therefore call upon the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to provide a formal explanation of the reasons for this decision and to clarify whether the applicable security procedures have been followed,” he added.

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