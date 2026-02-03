Governor Otuoma Grilled Over Ksh1.4 Billion Tender

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma was on Tuesday grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials over ongoing investigations into the award of tenders in the county.

In a statement, EACC said Governor Otuoma appeared before the EACC Western Regional Offices in Bungoma to record a statement.

“County Governor Dr. Paul Otuoma on Tuesday morning appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following a summons in connection with ongoing investigations into the award of tenders valued at more than Kes1.4 billion.

“The Governor presented himself before investigators at the EACC Western Regional Offices in Bungoma, where he recorded a statement to aid the probe,” EACC stated.

EACC Director of Legal Services and Asset Recovery David Too said that Governor Otuoma is among eight county officials under investigation over allegations of conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, and theft of public funds.

The investigations relate to tenders worth over Ksh1.4 billion allegedly awarded to proxy companies operated by family members and close associates during the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 Financial Years.

Too further noted that the targeted officials are suspected of having amassed unexplained wealth that is not commensurate with their known legitimate sources of income.

According to EACC, Busia County paid Ksh 90 million to four private entities: Baya Farmcare Limited, Leokiz Investment Limited, and Multidose Agro Supplies Limited, which are allegedly linked to Governor Otuoma and his family.

EACC is also probing alleged irregular procurement and economic crimes linked to the construction of the Busia Trailer Park Yard during the 2023/2024 financial year.

Meanwhile, Governor Otuoma has said he is ready to cooperate with EACC in the ongoing probe.

“I have come to respond to the summons and to fully cooperate with the investigators so that the matter can be clarified,” he said.