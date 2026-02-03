Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Otuoma Grilled Over Ksh1.4 Billion Tender

Published

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma was on Tuesday grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials over ongoing investigations into the award of tenders in the county.

In a statement, EACC said Governor Otuoma appeared before the EACC Western Regional Offices in Bungoma to record a statement.

“County Governor Dr. Paul Otuoma on Tuesday morning appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following a summons in connection with ongoing investigations into the award of tenders valued at more than Kes1.4 billion.

“The Governor presented himself before investigators at the EACC Western Regional Offices in Bungoma, where he recorded a statement to aid the probe,” EACC stated.

EACC Director of Legal Services and Asset Recovery David Too said that Governor  Otuoma is among eight county officials under investigation over allegations of conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, and theft of public funds.

The investigations relate to tenders worth over Ksh1.4 billion allegedly awarded to proxy companies operated by family members and close associates during the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 Financial Years.

Too further noted that the targeted officials are suspected of having amassed unexplained wealth that is not commensurate with their known legitimate sources of income.

According to EACC, Busia County paid Ksh 90 million to four private entities: Baya Farmcare Limited, Leokiz Investment Limited, and Multidose Agro Supplies Limited, which are allegedly linked to Governor Otuoma and his family.

EACC is also probing alleged irregular procurement and economic crimes linked to the construction of the Busia Trailer Park Yard during the 2023/2024 financial year.

Meanwhile, Governor Otuoma has said he is ready to cooperate with EACC in the ongoing probe.

“I have come to respond to the summons and to fully cooperate with the investigators so that the matter can be clarified,” he said.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

6 Suspects Charged Over Ksh348 Million Corruption Case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arraigned six suspects in connection with the alleged irregular award of a multi-million-shilling tender for the construction...

January 20, 2026
File image of the Milimani law courts File image of the Milimani law courts

News

Ex-IEBC Staff Charged With Certificate Forgery

A former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) employee has been arrested and charged for using a falsified academic certificate to seek promotion in...

November 21, 2025

News

Former Gov’t Official Arrested, Charged With Certificate Forgery

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a former employee of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC), Asembo...

November 10, 2025
EACC 1754392002 EACC 1754392002

News

EACC Summons Barchok, Wangamati Over Corruption Allegations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati over corruption and embezzlement allegations. In...

August 29, 2025