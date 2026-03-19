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Governor Sakaja Orders Demolitions Along Riverbanks

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has ordered the demolition of illegal structures along riverbanks and the relocation of individuals occupying riparian land.

Speaking on Thursday, March 19, during an inspection of a demolition exercise near the Westgate in Westlands, Sakaja announced that the demolition works had begun following the submission of a 48-hour action report by the Infrastructure Subcommittee.

“The directive was clear: within 48 hours, we needed a concrete action plan to address flooding. I have received that report, and implementation is now underway,” Sakaja said.

The Nairobi Governor noted that the operation includes dismantling structures that have constricted waterways, including sections where rivers had been reduced to narrow culverts incapable of handling heavy water flow.

“Here at Westgate, an entire river had been confined to a small culvert. We are reopening it to restore proper water flow,” Sakaja stated.

The Governor warned that all structures built along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily ahead of enforcement.

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” Governor Sakaja stated.

Several areas have already been earmarked for enforcement, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

On the other hand, multi-agency teams are clearing blocked drainage systems and undertaking urgent road repairs in flood-affected areas, with progress reports expected weekly.

Further, Governor Sakaja called for public accountability, citing illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans as major contributors to the flooding crisis.

“Approvals are granted in line with the law, but some developers deviate from approved plans. This is a shared responsibility that must be addressed,” he said, urging regulatory bodies such as the National Construction Authority (NCA) to strengthen enforcement,” Sakaja stated.

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