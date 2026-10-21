Governor Sakaja Sacks Geoffrey Mosiria

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has removed Geoffrey Mosiria from the position of Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.

In a circular on Wednesday, October 21, Sakaja appointed Zipporah Njeri Mwangi as the acting Chief Officer for Public Participation and Citizen Engagement.

The Nairobi Governor also appointed Samuel Njogu as acting Chief Officer for Mobility and Godfrey Akumali as Chief Officer for Housing. Mr Akumali will also serve as acting Chief Officer for Lands.

In a statement after being fired, Mosiria claimed that Governor Sakaja’s reshuffle today was a formality of what had happened in 2023.

“Thank you, my boss, for making my sacking official. However, what you forgot to tell Nairobi residents and Kenyans is that you effectively dismissed me on 28th December 2023, when you took away my constitutionally assigned mandate as an Accounting Officer and handed it to my junior officers as per the attached memo, which was unprocedural,” Mosiria wrote.

He claimed that he had been subjected to humiliation by being given assignments that should ideally have been done by junior officers.

Mosiria also alleged that he was subjected to other attacks by the County Chief privately and in public.

He was first appointed a chief officer in 2022, when he was placed in charge of health facilities. He was transferred to the Environment docket in 2024 before being moved to Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service during a county administration reshuffle in November 2025.

This comes days after Mosiria publicly declared his intention to challenge Sakaja for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.