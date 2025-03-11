Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Simba Arati Lead Public Baraza To Solve Kisii-Transmara Border Dispute

By

Published

Glr92kAWgAA jSk

Governor Arati and other leaders during a public baraza in Trans Mara-Kisii Border.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and his Narok counterpart Patrick Ole Ntuntu on Monday led a public baraza to solve the ongoing conflict between Kisii and Maasai communities conflict.

During the meeting, political leaders from Kisii and Maasai committed to fostering harmony and addressing the root causes of the skirmishes.

Governor Arati stressed that Kisii and Transmara residents must live together peacefully as neighbors.

“It is time for this conflict to end. Our security officers must ensure that cattle theft is eradicated once and for all. Those thieves should be burnt but not killed so that the rest can learn from that,” he stated.

The Kisii County boss noted that the violence on the border was being fueled by individuals fighting for control over sugarcane farming in the region.

“I urge border committees to ensure that stolen cattle are returned and those responsible are held accountable,” Arati stated.

Governor Ntutu on his part said border security committees should handle the cattle theft conflict to avoid clashes between the two communities.

“We must follow due process whenever there is an issue of cattle theft. The border security committees should be involved and given the responsibility of tracking stolen livestock,” Ole Ntutu said.

He added, “I was a District Officer (DO) in the past, and I can confidently say that we cannot solve these issues without addressing the root causes. It is unrealistic to believe that all this fighting was triggered by the theft of a single cow,”

Following the baraza, Governor Arati gave out money to Trans Mara and Kisii residents in an effort to calm tension in the area.

Arati also committed to pay hospital bills for the injured residents affected by the Kisii-Narok border clashes.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021