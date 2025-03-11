Governor Simba Arati Lead Public Baraza To Solve Kisii-Transmara Border Dispute

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and his Narok counterpart Patrick Ole Ntuntu on Monday led a public baraza to solve the ongoing conflict between Kisii and Maasai communities conflict.

During the meeting, political leaders from Kisii and Maasai committed to fostering harmony and addressing the root causes of the skirmishes.

Governor Arati stressed that Kisii and Transmara residents must live together peacefully as neighbors.

“It is time for this conflict to end. Our security officers must ensure that cattle theft is eradicated once and for all. Those thieves should be burnt but not killed so that the rest can learn from that,” he stated.

The Kisii County boss noted that the violence on the border was being fueled by individuals fighting for control over sugarcane farming in the region.

“I urge border committees to ensure that stolen cattle are returned and those responsible are held accountable,” Arati stated.

Governor Ntutu on his part said border security committees should handle the cattle theft conflict to avoid clashes between the two communities.