News

Governors Call For Emergency Council Meeting Over Budget Cuts

Ahmed Abdullahi

The Council of Governors (CoG) has called an emergency council meeting Friday to discuss a raft of issues including budget cuts totaling about Ksh 25 billion.

During the meeting, the governors will be demanding answers from Treasury after they submitted schedules that had serious cuts to donor funded projects.

The Governors are demanding that the Senate reject the budget cuts as they demand an explanation from the treasury.

According to CoG chair and Wajir governor Ahmed Abdulahi, the only agreement between CoG and MPs was on the exclusion of the Roads Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) as it is the subject of an ongoing court case.

The Governors have also argued that counties have as much right to access the RMLF considering they construct roads and it is the fuel levy that caters for the funds.

According to Governor Ahmed, at least MPs completely deleted any allocation to RMLF and in the third schedule, have reduced KISIP grant funds from Ksh 10.4 billion to Ksh1.7 billion

Consequently, FLLOCA grant funds have been reduced from Ksh 4.9 billion to Ksh 2.586 billion, FSRP grant from Ksh2.25 billion to Ksh 905 million, NAVCDP reduced from Ksh 5 billion to Ksh 1.7 billion and WSDP grant reduced from Ksh 5.7 billion to Ksh 3.43 billion

The KDSP II grant has also been reduced from Ksh 1.76 billion to Ksh 1.48 billion, KUSP II reduced from Ksh 7.6 billion to Ksh 1.668 billion and KABDP reduced the donor allocation funds from Ksh 513 million to just Ksh 42 million

The Friday meeting is expected to take a common stand considering some of these matters have been discussed at the highest decision-making organ,  the summit.

