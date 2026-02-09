Governors to Boycott Senate Meetings Over Alleged Extortion

The Council of Governors (CoG) has announced that governors have resolved to snub summons from the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC).

Speaking on Momday February 9, CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi claimed that appearances of county bosses before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee have increasingly been marked by alleged extortion, intimidation, and humiliation.

“The Council of Governors notes with great concern the continuous and escalating extortion, political witch-hunt, harassment, intimidation, and humiliation of Excellency Governors by certain Senators when they appear before the County Public Accounts Committee.

“To this effect, the Council has resolved that Governors will not appear before the CPAC committee until these concerns are addressed through a structured engagement between the leadership of the Senate and the Council of Governors,” said Abdullahi.

CoG singled out four unnamed senators who are allegedly notorious for extorting county officials during appearances before the committee.

The governors demanded that the CPAC be reconstituted and an independent investigation be carried out on the conduct of the four senators.

CoG also announced that governors agreed to appear only once before the Senate Committee per audit cycle to allow for orderly and effective oversight.

“We note with concern that Governors are required to appear several times before this committee to discuss investment issues, including various funds in the Counties, municipalities, and Individual hospitals.

“In this regard, Governors have therefore resolved that they will only appear once for every audit cycle,” Governor Abdullahi added.

This comes after the Senate Public Investments Committee issued summons to Nandi, Laikipia, Lamu, Muranga, and Tharaka Nithi governors on Monday after failing to appear to respond to audit queries.