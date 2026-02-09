Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governors to Boycott Senate Meetings Over Alleged Extortion

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Council of Governors (CoG) has announced that governors have resolved to snub summons from the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC).

Speaking on Momday February 9, CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi claimed that appearances of county bosses before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee have increasingly been marked by alleged extortion, intimidation, and humiliation.

“The Council of Governors notes with great concern the continuous and escalating extortion, political witch-hunt, harassment, intimidation, and humiliation of Excellency Governors by certain Senators when they appear before the County Public Accounts Committee.

“To this effect, the Council has resolved that Governors will not appear before the CPAC committee until these concerns are addressed through a structured engagement between the leadership of the Senate and the Council of Governors,” said Abdullahi.

CoG singled out four unnamed senators who are allegedly notorious for extorting county officials during appearances before the committee.

The governors demanded that the CPAC be reconstituted and an independent investigation be carried out on the conduct of the four senators.

CoG also announced that governors agreed to appear only once before the Senate Committee per audit cycle to allow for orderly and effective oversight.

“We note with concern that Governors are required to appear several times before this committee to discuss investment issues, including various funds in the Counties, municipalities, and Individual hospitals.

“In this regard, Governors have therefore resolved that they will only appear once for every audit cycle,” Governor Abdullahi added.

This comes after the Senate Public Investments Committee issued summons to Nandi, Laikipia, Lamu, Muranga, and Tharaka Nithi governors on Monday after failing to appear to respond to audit queries.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

COG e1670251329367 COG e1670251329367

News

CoG Disagrees with CS Duale on UHC Staff Move

The Council of Governors (CoG) has disagreed with Health CS Aden Duale’s move to transfer UHC employees to county payrolls. In a statement on...

August 26, 2025
GrUUBi0XcAA kFn GrUUBi0XcAA kFn

Politics

Governors Call for Urgent Meeting with President Ruto

The Council of Governors has called for an urgent meeting with President William Ruto in an effort to address emerging issues between the two...

May 19, 2025
Ahmed Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi

News

Governors Call For Emergency Council Meeting Over Budget Cuts

The Council of Governors (CoG) has called an emergency council meeting Friday to discuss a raft of issues including budget cuts totaling about Ksh...

March 19, 2025
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi

Politics

Cog Slams National Government On KPLC-Nairobi County Standoff

The Council of Governors (COG) has come out to defend Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over the barrage of attacks from the National Government on...

February 27, 2025