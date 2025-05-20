Gov’t Addresses Gachagua’s Poisoning Allegations

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allegations that there was a plot to poison him with biological weapons.

Speaking on Monday 19 evening, Mwaura said Gachagua’s allegations are aimed at evoking the emotions of Kenyans.

The Government spokesperson also said Gachagua’s allegations were aimed at popularizing his newly launched Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

“When we talk about biological weapons, honestly, it is laughable. Why would the government be interested in that? But you see some people have launched a political party, they must also create a momentum around it, and people are easily hoodwinked with that,” said Mwaura.

Further, Mwaura said that the government takes action against corrupt leaders and those inciting Kenyans into violence.

“The government will only come for you if you are not able to account for your actions, you are a corrupt leader, an inciter, and if you are seeking political mileage by declaring very outlandish statements,” Mwaura added.

On Monday, in a press briefing, Gachagua claimed that the government had plotted to poison him on Sunday, May 18.

The former DP said he was in church when he received intelligence that a multi-agency security team had been ordered to use a ‘biological weapon’ against him. He alleged that the attack would have seen him brain-dead in 3 months.

“At about 2:30 pm, we received further intelligence from the deployed patriotic officers who were not in agreement with the evil mission, that they had clear instructions to plant arms and weapons in our convoy to provide evidence to arrest us and get evidence that they could charge us with in court.

“After about 30 minutes, the killer squad was joined by their counterparts, who were highly trained in the use of biological weapons. Their instructions were to poison me through inhaled chemicals that would paralyse my brain within three months. This was the intent and the purpose of the whole operation,” Gachagua claimed.

