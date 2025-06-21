Gov’t Announces Evacuation of Citizens in Israel and Iran

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has announced the immediate evacuation of Kenyan citizens residing in Israel and Iran as the conflict between the two nations continues to escalate.

In a statement on Saturday, June 21, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs urged Kenyans to register their details for easier assistance.

“For your safety and to ensure we can assist you promptly in case of any emergency or distress, we kindly ask you to register your details with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs”, the State Department announced on X.

The department also urged Kenyans living in Iran to contact the Kenyan Embassy via +98 21 88667394 or +98 21 88667368, or their email.

Kenyan citizens living in Israel, on the other hand, can contact the Kenyan Embassy using +972 3 5754633 or +972 54 691 4773 or via email.

This comes days after Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu urged all Kenyan citizens in the conflict-affected areas of Israel and Iran to exercise extreme caution, minimize movement, and stay informed as the situation develops.

She further asked Kenyans in the region to monitor local media and follow local authority instructions to ensure their safety.

Register your presence with the Kenya mission near you if you have not done so, to ensure you can be reached quickly in case of evacuation or emergency support. Stay connected and maintain regular contact with family members and inform them of your whereabouts and well-being,” PS Njogu said.

“The government continues to monitor the situation in the region and remains fully committed to the safety and welfare of Kenyans wherever they are.”

Thousands of foreigners have already left the two nations since the conflict started last week, after Israel launched surprise missile strikes on Iran.

Iran also responded by firing missiles in key cities across Israel, injuring several locals, with others losing their lives.

Also Read: Iran’s Supersonic Strike Escalates Tensions: Beersheba Hit, 19 Injured as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies