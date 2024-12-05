Gov’t Announces Evaluation of All Ministries and State Departments

The Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management has announced it will embark on a performance evaluation exercise involving all public servants.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 4, Eliud Owalo announced that the exercise will commence on Monday, December 9, 2024, and will involve all Government ministries, state corporations, and tertiary institutions and is expected to take two months.

The exercise is the pinnacle of Kenya’s performance contracting system, a framework designed to improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery in the public sector.

“The performance indicators contained in the Performance Contracts (PC) are informed by national development goals, as espoused mainly in the Kenya Vision 2030 and the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” read the statement in part.

“The Contracts are cascaded to all Departments, Agencies, Sections, Units, and eventually to all cadres of employees. in order to entrench a performance-oriented culture in the public service.”

The evaluation exercise will be coordinated by the Public Service Performance Management Unit (PSPMU) in Owalo’s office.

The evaluation process starts with MDAs carrying out a mandatory self-evaluation (internal evaluation) based on the annual achievements for each performance indicator and the targets in the performance contract.

The external evaluation will include physical verification of quarterly and annual performance for the 2023/24 financial year as reported by MDAs.

This will ensure the credibility of the exercise and its results. The entire performance assessment process will be conducted through the Government Performance Management Information System (GPCIS).

