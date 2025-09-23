Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gov’t Announces Free Entry to National Parks on Saturday September 27

By

Published

G1hb MMWsAEY9Q4

CS Rebecca Miano

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has announced free entry to all Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In a statement, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the decision was made to honor World Tourism Day.

“The United Nations World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27th September, and this year’s theme. “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” reminds us of the power of tourism to drive positive change for communities, conservation, and the economy.

“To honor this significant occasion, I am thrilled to announce that the Government of Kenya is offering free entry to all Kenyan citizens to visit Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27th, 2025,” she stated.

The Tourism CS said the initiative aims to give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the country’s diverse wildlife heritage and deepen their commitment to conservation.

“By opening the gates to these iconic spaces, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya’s rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come,” Miano said.

CS Miano called on Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the beauty of Kenya’s natural treasures.

“We invite all Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of our parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, which are not just Kenya’s pride but the world’s heritage,” she added.

In 2024 the Cabinet also approved free entry for Kenyan citizens to all KWS managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries to mark World Tourism Day.

The UN World Tourism Day has been marked across the world on September 27 each year since 1980.

Also Read: 6 KWS Officers Charged Over Disappearance of Brian Odhiambo

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021