Gov’t Announces Free Entry to National Parks on Saturday September 27

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has announced free entry to all Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In a statement, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the decision was made to honor World Tourism Day.

“The United Nations World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27th September, and this year’s theme. “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” reminds us of the power of tourism to drive positive change for communities, conservation, and the economy.

“To honor this significant occasion, I am thrilled to announce that the Government of Kenya is offering free entry to all Kenyan citizens to visit Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27th, 2025,” she stated.

The Tourism CS said the initiative aims to give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the country’s diverse wildlife heritage and deepen their commitment to conservation.

“By opening the gates to these iconic spaces, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya’s rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come,” Miano said.

CS Miano called on Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the beauty of Kenya’s natural treasures.

“We invite all Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of our parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, which are not just Kenya’s pride but the world’s heritage,” she added.

In 2024 the Cabinet also approved free entry for Kenyan citizens to all KWS managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries to mark World Tourism Day.

The UN World Tourism Day has been marked across the world on September 27 each year since 1980.

