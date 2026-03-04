Gov’t Announces Pay Rise for Police, Prison & NYS Officers

The Ministry of Interior has announced a salary increase for police officers, Kenya prison service officers, and the National Youth Service (NYS) personnel.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the ministry said the last phase of salary raises for all police and prison officers, as well as those in NYS, will be effected in July 2026.

“Within the aim of improving welfare, terms and conditions of service, and staff development, the last phase of salary raises for all Police and Prisons officers, as well as those in the National Youth Service, will be effected this July,” the ministry stated.

This announcement follows a meeting of the National Steering Committee on the implementation of reforms in the NPS, KPS, and NYS, chaired by Interior Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo.

Police officers in lower ranks are the main beneficiaries of the new salary payments directed by President William Ruto.

Under the revised salary structure, a National Police Service officer serving in the lowest cadre, a constable, will now earn a maximum of Ksh 57,700, up from Ksh 38,975, representing a raise of 48 per cent. A similar cap has been implemented for their equivalent officer in the Kenya Prisons Service.

Constables graduating from various police training colleges will now get a starting salary of Ksh 29,296, up from Ksh 20, 390 earned by their colleagues before July, 2024.

This represents a salary raise of 44 per cent. The NYS officers in the lowest cadre will get a minimum of Ksh 26,222 and a maximum of Ksh 37,912.

Before the implementation of the new salary policy, the officers earned a minimum of Ksh19,800 and a maximum of Ksh32, 315.

Once fully effected, the highest serving police officer will earn a maximum monthly basic pay of Ksh 345,850 up from Ksh 289,090, representing a 20 per cent increase.

The highest-paid officers of the KPS will now earn a minimum of Ksh 301,548 and a maximum of Ksh 584,903, up from a previous minimum of Ksh 292,765 and a maximum of Ksh 576,120. This is a similar case to their contemporary in NYS.