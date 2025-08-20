Connect with us

News

Gov't Appeals Stadium Capacity Ahead of Harambee Stars' Quarter-Final Match

By

Published

Gyzg3FcXUAIZqAK

The Ministry of Sports has appealed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to lift the sanction that restricted fan attendance at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to 60 percent.

In a statement, Sports CS Salim Mvurya said that the FKF has already engaged CAF to have the numbers revised ahead of Harambee Stars’ clash with Madagascar on Friday.

“FKF has already engaged CAF to have the numbers revised; however, we await CAF’s response and will communicate any updates in due course,” said Mvurya.

He noted that preparations for Friday’s quarterfinal clash between Kenya and Madagascar are in top gear, with strengthened measures to ensure smooth gate operations, enhanced security, and improved lighting to guarantee both safety and a memorable fan experience.

The Sports CS also said the Government, through FKF and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), has increased the number of official fan zones from 10 to 13, giving more Kenyans the opportunity to rally behind the national team.

Ruiru, Dagoretti’s Camp Toyoyo, and Babadogo are the new additions to the existing fan zones located at Uhuru Park, Archives, Dandora, Jacaranda, Clay City, Githurai, Kibra DC Grounds, and Lucky Summer in Kasarani.

The CS further welcomed private and county stakeholders interested in establishing fan zones across the country as alternative venues for fans to enjoy the games.

On ticketing, the Ministry confirmed that CAF is working to resolve recent technical challenges on its online portal and assured fans that updates will be communicated promptly once the issue is fully addressed.

“CAF is sorting out the issue of ticketing. There was a challenge yesterday, and they are working on it. We are confident they will announce soon how fans can access tickets through the portal. In the meantime, we urge Kenyans to maintain their high spirits, unity, and unwavering support for the Harambee Stars,” the CS said.

