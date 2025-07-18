Connect with us

News

Gov’t Bans Foreigners From Transporting Raw Macadamia For Export Within Kenya

By

Published

macadamia scaled 2560x1280

Macadamia

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced a ban on the transit and export of raw macadamia nuts through Kenya.

In a notice on Friday, July 18, AFA said the export of in-shell and unprocessed macadamia nuts, whether wet or dry, is strictly prohibited under Kenyan laws.

The Authority urged foreign exporters intending to trade in raw macadamia to use alternative ports of exit and refrain from routing raw macadamia produce through Kenya.

“The Authority emphasizes that no raw macadamia nuts may be exported through or from Kenya, regardless of country of origin.

“Exporters from foreign states intending to trade in raw macadamia are therefore advised to use alternative foreign ports of exit and to refrain from routing raw macadamia produce through Kenya,” read the notice in part.

AFA explained that the ban aims to safeguard the local nut processing industry and promote value addition within the country.

“These interceptions are in line with Kenya’s continued enforcement of the Crops Act, 2013, and the Crops (Nuts and Oil Crops) Regulations, 2020, which aim to safeguard the local nut processing industry and promote value addition within the country,” the authority added.

The announcement follows the recent interception of several consignments of raw macadamia nuts at Kenyan border points.

These shipments, which were allegedly in transit through Kenya, were halted as part of ongoing enforcement efforts to curb the illegal movement of raw agricultural produce.

Also Read: Kenya And Hungary Sign Key MoUs On Education and Agriculture

