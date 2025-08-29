Govt Bans School Prayer Days and Social Events Ahead of Exams

The Ministry of Education has banned all extra-curricular and social activities during the Third Term, including traditional prayer days, annual prize-giving ceremonies, and thanksgiving events.

The directive, issued by Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Julius Bitok, applies to all schools nationwide and is aimed at creating an undisturbed academic environment for candidates sitting national examinations this year.

“Our primary objective is to ensure every student has the optimal environment to prepare for these pivotal national examinations,” Dr. Bitok explained during a press briefing. “By eliminating potential distractions, we are providing them with an uninterrupted period for revision and consolidation of knowledge.”

The exams are set to begin with the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), running from October 21 to November 21, 2025. At the same time, learners in primary and junior levels will sit the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA), Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA), and Kenya Primary Level Education Assessment (KPLEA), scheduled between October 27 and November 5, 2025.

According to the Ministry, the decision followed consultations and a review of past examination performance, which suggested a positive link between reduced extra-curricular activities and better academic outcomes in the final stretch of the school year. The PS further clarified that while large-scale prayer days with invited guests are banned, routine worship and chaplain-led prayers within schools will continue.

Some parents fear the move could deny candidates much-needed emotional and spiritual support. “While I understand the need for focus, children also need a break, a chance to unwind and celebrate their achievements,” said Mary Mwangi, a parent of a KCSE candidate. “Prayer days, for instance, offer spiritual solace and a sense of community, which are important during stressful times.”

Educators, however, are divided. John Ochieng, a veteran high school principal, welcomed the directive, saying: “In the past, we’ve seen students stretched thin, trying to balance academics with rehearsals and preparations for events. This directive simplifies things and allows us to dedicate more time to curriculum delivery and revision clinics.”

Students themselves are torn. Some appreciate the focus on academics, while others regret missing out on cherished traditions. “I was really looking forward to our annual prize-giving day,” said Sarah Kimani, a Form Four student. “It’s a chance to celebrate our hard work and say goodbye to our friends before we all go our separate ways.”

Child development experts have also weighed in, cautioning that a balance must be struck between academic focus and student well-being. “While academic rigor is important, completely stripping away social interactions might lead to increased stress and burnout,” noted Dr. Emily Ochieng, a child psychologist.

With the directive now in force, schools are re-strategizing their Third Term calendars to maximize academic preparation through revision clinics, mock exams, and extra study sessions. The Ministry has suspended annual leave for all education officers to ensure strict supervision during the exam period.

“The coming months will be a true test of resilience for students and teachers alike,” Dr. Bitok emphasized. “We call on parents, communities, and educators to support our candidates by providing encouragement and peace of mind as they prepare for this critical stage of their education.”