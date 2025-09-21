Connect with us

News

Gov’t Declares Muslim Brotherhood, Hizb-ur-Tahrir Terrorist Groups

By

Published

Kipchumba Murkomen

The Kenyan government has officially designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Hizb-ur-Tahrir as terror entities under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The declaration was issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and published in the Kenya Gazette Supplement on September 19, 2025.

The two organizations will now face enhanced scrutiny, and any involvement with them could lead to legal ramifications for individuals or groups in Kenya.

The order by CS Murkomen criminalises membership, support, fundraising, or any propaganda linked to the two groups.

The declaration against the two entities will remain in force until revoked by the Cabinet Secretary or a court.

“The declaration shall remain in force until it is revoked by the Cabinet Secretary or by order of the court,” Muirkomen said in the notice.

The Muslim Brotherhood and Hizb-ur-Tahrir have long been accused of spreading extremist ideologies, with their activities banned in several countries.

Kenya has now joined Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Russia in formally designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

The Muslim Brotherhood, established in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, is considered one of the Islamist movements of the 20th century.

Over the decades, it has grown into a powerful transnational organisation with branches and affiliates across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.

The group has long combined social services, religious outreach, and political activism, gaining grassroots support in several countries.

Kenya’s move to ban the two groups comes amid rising concerns over radicalization and the growing presence of extremist groups in the region.

The country has long been on the front line in the fight against terrorism, enduring some of the most devastating attacks in East Africa.

In 2015, al-Shabaab militants stormed Garissa University, killing 148 people, most of them students. Four years later, in 2019, the militia attacked Nairobi’s DusitD2 complex, which left 21 dead.

