Gov’t Deregisters 20 Insurance Brokers

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has deregistered 20 insurance broker firms, barring them from conducting any business in Kenya.

In a notice dated Friday, July 18, the Authority announced that the delisted companies ceased offering insurance services on June 30, 2025.

IRA explained that the deregistration of the insurance firms is pursuant to Section 196(A) of the Insurance Act.

“The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) hereby notifies the public of the de-registration of twenty (20) insurance brokers pursuant to Section 196(A) of the Insurance Act (Cap. 487),” read the statement.

The authority also said the deregistration of the firms has been published in the Kenya Gazette dated July 18, 2025.

However, the insurance regulator did not disclose the specific reason behind the termination of the operating licences of the 20 insurance brokers.

Among the delisted brokers are African Continent Insurance Brokers Limited, Andalus Insurance Brokers Limited, Allied Insurance Brokers Limited, Alpha-Levits Insurance Brokers Limited, Arkchoice Insurance Brokers Limited, and Berkley Insurance Brokers Limited.

Others are: Bilan Insurance Brokers Limited, Blossom Insurance Brokers Limited, Fides Insurance Brokers Limited, Harbinger Insurance Brokers Limited, Homeland Insurance Brokers Limited, Ibsa Insurance Brokers Limited, Khushal Insurance Brokers Limited, and Legacy Insurance Brokers Limited.

The authority also deregistered Masumali Meghji Insurance Brokers Limited, Nexus Insurance Brokers Limited, Online Insurance Brokers Limited, Real Alliance Insurance Brokers Limited, Solian Insurance Brokers Limited, and Swinton Insurance Brokers (K) Limited.

Insurance brokers may be deregistered for various reasons, the most common being non-compliance with the provisions of the Insurance Act.

Also Read: Ministry of Sports Proposes Tax and Visa Reforms for 2025 African Nations Championship