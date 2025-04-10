Gov’t Did Not Block Butere Girls From Performing- CS Ogamba

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has denied claims that the government barred Butere Girls’ High School from performing their play, Echoes of War, during the National Drama Festival.

Speaking on Thursday, Ogamba explained that the Butere Girls students were provided the opportunity to perform the play but declined to do so of their own volition.

“The government did not stop Butere Girls from performing. Are you aware that the students were allowed to perform at 8am? When they came to the stage after the National Anthem, one of them said they are not willing to perform without their director, Mr Malala,” Ogamba stated.

The Education CS also mentioned that the management of Butere Girls violated Teachers Service Commission (TSC) regulations by inviting former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) general secretary Cleophas Malala to direct the play.

“The ministry wishes to inform head teachers who invite non-teachers to their schools to train learners in co-curricular activities that they are contravening the TSC regulations as well as the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival rules and regulations. We cannot allow people to use school children as weapons against authority. Let political wars be fought by politicians outside the learning environment,” he added.

Butere Girls students refused to perform the play at the ongoing National Drama Festivals at Melvin Jones Lions Academy in Nakuru following Malala’s arrest.

The students, who were due to perform the play on Thursday morning, demanded Malala’s presence before the performance.

One of the students also cited police harassment and a poor stage setup for their play.

The play ‘Echoes of War’ has sparked debate over its theme, which centres on Generation Z’s rebellion against government oppression.

