Gov’t Disburses Ksh1.78 Billion for Orphans and Vulnerable Children

The government has disbursed Ksh. 1.78 billion to support orphans and vulnerable children across the country under the Inua Jamii initiative.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, said that the funds would benefit 445,940 households enrolled in the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

Each household will receive Ksh. 4,000 to cover the months of June and July, translating to Ksh. 2,000 per month.

The payments, which had been delayed due to the realignment of the programme under the newly established State Department, have now commenced through contracted Payment Service Providers.

PS Carren Ageng’o apologised for the delays, noting that the transfer of the CT-OVC Programme to the State Department was part of Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, which sought to streamline and mainstream all child protection programmes.

“The payments had therefore been delayed due to this requisite realignment process. The State Department apologises to beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused,” Ageng’o said.

The CT-OVC initiative seeks to encourage the fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities while promoting their education, health, nutrition, and overall well-being.

According to the Ministry, the programme specifically supports increased school enrollment, improved health outcomes, better food security, and enhanced child protection.

The Programme began as a pilot project targeting 500 households across three districts, including Kwale, Garissa and Nairobi.

Since then, it has expanded nationwide, now supporting over 440,000 vulnerable households across all counties and constituencies.

The announcement comes a month after the Social Services and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary, Joseph Motari, also confirmed that Ksh. 4.6 billion had been paid to Inua Jamii beneficiaries for June and July.

