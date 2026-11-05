Govt Enlists Chiefs to Trace 557,930 Kenyans With Uncollected IDs Ahead of 2027 Elections

The government has enlisted chiefs and assistant chiefs in a nationwide exercise to trace 557,930 Kenyans whose national identity cards remain uncollected, as it moves to clear the backlog ahead of the January 2027 voter registration exercise.

Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Belio Kipsang said the initiative seeks to ensure all eligible Kenyans obtain their identification documents in time to participate in next year’s General Election.

Speaking before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Thursday, November 5, Kipsang said local administrators would help identify applicants and facilitate the collection of processed cards from registration offices.

The backlog includes nearly 400,000 identity cards that have remained uncollected for more than 10 years, raising legal and administrative concerns over how the long-unclaimed documents should be handled.

“We are making sure that before the voter registration exercise in January, every Kenyan who should have an ID has one and is able to participate in next year’s elections,” Kipsang told MPs.

The government has also abolished the KSh300 fee previously charged for new identity cards and the KSh1,000 replacement fee to remove financial barriers to accessing the documents.

Kipsang said the department was finalising an electronic notification system through the e-Citizen platform to alert applicants by SMS when their identity cards are ready for collection.

“We are finalising the system to ensure that applicants are notified through SMS when their IDs are ready. This will help us fast-track the collection of these documents,” he said.

The department is also considering allowing parents, guardians and other authorised persons to collect identity cards on behalf of applicants, subject to proper verification. Another proposal involves using village elders to help trace owners.

However, MPs questioned delays in delivering processed cards to registration stations. Teso South MP Uku Kaunya told the committee that more than 5,000 identity cards in Amagoro had reportedly taken between two and three months to reach the area.

“At some stations, the IDs take too long to be processed at the headquarters and delivered to the ground. In Amagoro, we have more than 5,000 that have taken over two to three months without arriving. The PS needs to explain what is happening and what is being done to fast-track the process,” Kaunya said.

In response, Kipsang said the department had the capacity to print up to 20,000 identity cards daily and was targeting a turnaround time of seven to 10 days for applications received.

He cited 11,000 cards processed in Busia County over 30 days and 17,000 being processed in Kericho, with the latter expected to reach applicants within seven to 10 days.

Committee chairman Gabriel Tongoyo directed the PS to investigate the reported delays and provide explanations on challenges affecting specific regions.

Kipsang also clarified that expiry dates on new-generation identity cards relate to updates of information stored in their electronic chips and security technology, not the citizenship of their holders.

The government further plans to harmonise national and civil registration services so Kenyans can access both through a single service point.