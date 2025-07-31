Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gov’t Increases HELB Fund Allocation to Ksh41 Billion

By

Published

GxCqTzEXoAAG2UG

Education CS Julius Ogamba

The Ministry of Education has increased the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) allocation to Ksh41 billion for the 2025/2026 academic year, up from Ksh36 billion.

In a statement on Thursday, Education CS Julius Ogamba said the increased funding is aimed at ensuring no student is left behind.

The Education CS noted that Ksh13 billion has already been disbursed to support tuition and upkeep for students, and Ksh16 16.9 billion has been allocated to the Universities Fund for Scholarships.

“To ensure No Student is left behind, the Government has increased HELB’s annual funding from Ksh36 billion to Ksh41 billion, a significant boost of Ksh5 billion. Of this, Ksh13 billion has already been released to support tuition and upkeep for students, while Ksh16.9 billion has been allocated to the Universities Fund for Scholarships,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, Ogamba said the disbursement of HELB loans for first-year university students will begin on 15th August 2025, in line with the reopening of universities.

“These funds will be released in phases to ensure a smooth transition into the University/TVET College and to help students settle into their academic journey without interruption. In addition, the Universities Fund has begun disbursing first quarter scholarship funds for this FY 2025/2026 to all Public Universities,” said Ogamba.

Further, he said a total of 129,403 university students and 60,976 TVET trainees have successfully submitted their Scholarships and loan applications under the Student-Centred Funding Model [SCFM].

This academic year, under the SCFM HELB and the Universities Fund, is expected to support 201,695 first-year university students and over 237,000 TVET trainees in addition to 257,523 ongoing students.

Also Read: Government Reduces University fees

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021