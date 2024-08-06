Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gov’t Initiates Evacuation Plan For Kenyans Living In Lebanon

By

Published

Ruto and Roseline Njogu

President Ruto and Roseline Njogu

The Kenyan government through the State Department of Diaspora Affairs has initiated an evacuation plan for its citizens living in Lebanon following growing fears of conflict.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 6, the Diaspora Affairs State Department asked Kenyans living in Lebanon to register with the department and provided contact details to facilitate their evacuation.

“Kenyans in Lebanon, we have noted with deep concern the unfolding situation in Lebanon. Urgently register with us through this link: https://tinyurl.com/2m9nw4ww or call +96590906719/+96171175006/+254114757002 to facilitate evacuation by the Government of Kenya,” read this statement in part.

The government also asked those who were able to move to safer places in Leabnon to do so before they are evacuated.

Kenyans with family members and relatives in Lebanon were also urged to call the Department for safety coordination or visit the offices located at the Old Mutual Building.

“If you can move to safer areas within Lebanon or leave the country to do so. Family members in Kenya: call +254114757002 for information or visit our offices at the Old Mutual Building, Ground Floor along Upper Hill Road,” the State Department said.

Further, the department called on Kenyans living in the diaspora to assist the government in conveying the message to Kenyans especially those in Lebanon.

“We are also requesting Kenyans in the Diaspora to help convey this information to as many people as possible, especially our brothers and sisters in Lebanon.”

Tension has escalated in Lebanon after the assassinations of the top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas’s political head, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

Hezbollah and Iran have promised a “serious” response to Israel over the deaths of the two individuals with the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah likely to expand in south Lebanon.

Air France, Lufthansa, and other European airlines last week announced they were stopping flights to Beirut.

Also Read: How World Leaders Have Condoled Death Of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020