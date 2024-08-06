Gov’t Initiates Evacuation Plan For Kenyans Living In Lebanon

The Kenyan government through the State Department of Diaspora Affairs has initiated an evacuation plan for its citizens living in Lebanon following growing fears of conflict.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 6, the Diaspora Affairs State Department asked Kenyans living in Lebanon to register with the department and provided contact details to facilitate their evacuation.

“Kenyans in Lebanon, we have noted with deep concern the unfolding situation in Lebanon. Urgently register with us through this link: https://tinyurl.com/2m9nw4ww or call +96590906719/+96171175006/+254114757002 to facilitate evacuation by the Government of Kenya,” read this statement in part.

The government also asked those who were able to move to safer places in Leabnon to do so before they are evacuated.

Kenyans with family members and relatives in Lebanon were also urged to call the Department for safety coordination or visit the offices located at the Old Mutual Building.

“If you can move to safer areas within Lebanon or leave the country to do so. Family members in Kenya: call +254114757002 for information or visit our offices at the Old Mutual Building, Ground Floor along Upper Hill Road,” the State Department said.

Further, the department called on Kenyans living in the diaspora to assist the government in conveying the message to Kenyans especially those in Lebanon.

“We are also requesting Kenyans in the Diaspora to help convey this information to as many people as possible, especially our brothers and sisters in Lebanon.”

Tension has escalated in Lebanon after the assassinations of the top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas’s political head, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

Hezbollah and Iran have promised a “serious” response to Israel over the deaths of the two individuals with the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah likely to expand in south Lebanon.

Air France, Lufthansa, and other European airlines last week announced they were stopping flights to Beirut.

𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓!!! pic.twitter.com/WvGCSajFKn — State Department for Diaspora Affairs | Kenya (@Diaspora_KE) August 6, 2024

