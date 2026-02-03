Gov’t Introduces New Number Plates for Electric Vehicles

The Ministry of Roads and Transport has introduced green number plates for all electric vehicles (EVs) and motorbikes across the country.

The new number plates were unveiled by Transport CS Davis Chirchir on Tuesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

CS Chirchir explained that the new number plates are designed to distinguish EVs from conventional fuel-powered ones.

“Like I mentioned in my earlier remarks. This will be the new kid in town. All the electric vehicle number plates will now be green, registered in green.

“So we will be launching the green number plate for all the electric vehicles. This will be the signature for those of us supporting the reduction of carbon footprints,” said the Transport CS.

CS Chirchir urged the over 24,000 owners of electric vehicles to replace their number plates, noting that it will cost Ksh3,000.

“You know number plates are only 3,000 shillings. There’s the cost of production; the materials are not available for producing number plates.

“You’ll appreciate spending money. So we’ll ask those of us who are on EV vehicles to progressively move to green number plates; it will only cost you 3,000, and we’ll endeavour to accelerate the replacement,” Chirchir said.

The green plates had been initially tipped for launch in 2024 while CS Kipchumba Murkomen held the transport docket, but were delayed.

The electric vehicle market across major African economies is expected to grow by 27 per cent over the next 15 years, with Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda accounting for 60 per cent of electric vehicle sales in sub-Saharan Africa