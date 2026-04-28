Govt, KNUT, SHA Strike Deal to Fix Teachers’ Medical Scheme, Avert Strike

The government, through the Ministry of Health Kenya, has reached a breakthrough agreement with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Social Health Authority (SHA) to resolve long-standing challenges affecting the teachers’ medical scheme.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, April 28, follows high-level consultations aimed at addressing operational bottlenecks in the transition from the Mwalimu Cover to the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF). The agreement is expected to restore stability in the scheme and avert a looming nationwide teachers’ strike.

In a joint communiqué, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to teachers’ welfare, stating: “Following highly successful tripartite deliberations, we jointly reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the health, dignity, and well-being of the Kenyan teacher.” A key resolution includes the immediate withdrawal of tariff locking, a system that had previously drawn criticism for limiting access to care and exposing teachers to additional costs. Under the new arrangement, healthcare providers are prohibited from charging teachers any out-of-pocket fees during the interim period.

“SHA will immediately withdraw the tariff locking currently configured in the system. Locked tariffs shall only be implemented after comprehensive negotiations,” the statement read.

The agreement also enhances benefits under the scheme, with the Last Expense Benefit now set at KSh300,000. Authorities confirmed that at least 160 claims have already been processed, with payments scheduled for release beginning April 29.

Additionally, an Ex-Gratia Management Framework has been introduced to support teachers facing medical costs beyond standard coverage. Under this arrangement, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will process applications, while SHA will facilitate payments for approved cases. The reforms further expand access to specialised treatment, with teachers now eligible for overseas medical care in countries such as India, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. The scheme also introduces coverage for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services at selected facilities, broadening healthcare options for beneficiaries.

To ensure sustainability, SHA has committed to conducting nationwide tariff negotiations across more than 3,500 Level 3 to Level 6 private and faith-based health facilities within four weeks. Upon completion, contracted facilities will be required to provide “walk-in, walk-out” services with zero co-payments.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and KNUT leadership emphasized continued dialogue, with structured engagement mechanisms including monthly consultations and county-level forums already in place.

The agreement marks a significant step in addressing teachers’ concerns over healthcare access and affordability, while reinforcing government efforts to stabilise public sector medical schemes and rebuild trust among educators nationwide.