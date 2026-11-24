The government has launched investigations into reports of unauthorised access to personal data on the eCitizen platform.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services said its technical and security teams were working with relevant government agencies to establish the extent of the reported security incident.

The department acknowledged reports circulating online alleging unauthorised access to data held on the government platform, saying it was treating the matter seriously.

“The office is treating these reports seriously, and the technical and security teams are investigating to establish the extent of the incident,” the statement read.

Despite the reported incident, the government assured the public that eCitizen services remained available and users could continue accessing government services as usual.

The department also emphasised that protecting personal information entrusted to it was a priority, adding that further updates would be issued once investigations were complete.

The department cautioned Kenyans against responding to suspicious calls, text messages, emails or links purporting to originate from eCitizen, particularly those referring to the reported security incident.

The public were also warned against sharing passwords and one-time PINs (OTPs), with the department maintaining that eCitizen would never request such information from users.

Additionally, users have been advised to change their eCitizen passwords if they reuse them on other platforms and instead adopt strong, unique passwords.

The department urged anyone who notices suspicious activity on their accounts to report it.

“We will share updates through our official channels as the investigation progresses. We ask the public and the media to rely on official communication and to avoid sharing unverified information,” the department added.

This comes after a cybersecurity intelligence firm, VECERT Analyser, reported that a threat actor operating under the name ByteToBreach had claimed responsibility for the alleged breach.

The firm claimed that the attackers accessed three categories of information: approximately 600GB of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, 100GB of database content, and 40GB of source code.