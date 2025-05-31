Gov’t Mandates High-Security Plates by 2025

KDRTV News – Nairobi: In tightening national security and aligning with international vehicle identification standards, the Government of Kenya has set a firm deadline for the full rollout of the New Generation Number Plates across all public institutions.

The Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has issued a directive mandating all Ministries, State Departments, Agencies (including public universities, schools, and colleges), State Corporations, and County Governments to ensure that every government vehicle is fitted with the new plates by 29th August 2025.

First introduced by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in October 2022, the New Generation Number Plates were launched as a strategic tool to curb motor vehicle theft, enhance road safety, and improve tracking of motor vehicles across the country and internationally.

“These plates are instrumental in enabling Kenya to comply with international standards, as they incorporate advanced inbuilt security features, including an electronic chip containing essential vehicle information,” NTSA stated during the rollout.

Despite their significance, a large number of public institutions have yet to make the switch from the older number plates, a concern that prompted the latest directive from Koskei’s office. The delay, he noted, compromises the national effort to modernize public assets and leaves government vehicles vulnerable to security lapses and inefficiencies.

The New Generation Plates are embedded with tamper-proof electronic chips, laser-etched serial numbers, QR codes, and other high-tech identifiers, making vehicle identification more secure, transparent, and traceable.

The government sees this shift not just as a security upgrade but as part of broader public sector reforms focused on accountability, digital modernization, and asset management. Public institutions are now expected to prioritize this changeover and allocate the necessary resources before the August 2025 deadline.

Kenya moves closer to digitizing its transport systems and improving law enforcement effectiveness, this mandatory upgrade underscores the State’s commitment to smart governance and national safety.

