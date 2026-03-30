Gov’t Moves to Cushion Kenyans from Fuel Crisis

President William Ruto has outlined a series of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on global supply chains and the local economy.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, President Ruto said the crisis in the Gulf is already exerting pressure on economies worldwide, with Africa, including Kenya, beginning to feel the effects.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is having a significant impact on the global economy. This disruption is already being felt across global supply chains and is placing pressure on economies worldwide. Africa, including Kenya, is not immune to these effects,” said Ruto.

The Head of State said he held a high-level briefing involving key ministries and stakeholders on the evolving situation and was briefed on proposed interventions to safeguard the country’s economic stability.

On fuel, President Ruto said the government is closely monitoring global price movements, with measures being put in place to cushion consumers from potential shocks.

“Rising international oil prices are already affecting consumers globally. However, the Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks.

“This strategic intervention has mitigated price increases, ensured security of supply, and proven to be both prudent and forward-looking,” he stated.

President Ruto also said the Ministry of Energy will continue to assess international fuel prices and identify mitigating measures.

On agriculture, the president assured Kenyans that there are sufficient fertiliser supplies to support the current rainy season through to September, dismissing fears of shortages.

In the trade sector, President Ruto acknowledged potential challenges for some exports, particularly tea, in select markets.

However, he pointed out that performance remains strong, supported by diversification into new markets.

“This is supported by diversification into new markets and the strengthening of existing ones. The latest data indicates that we exported 81% of the tea offered for auction this month, compared to 75% in March 2025,” Ruto remarked.

He further highlighted increased activity at key ports, further noting plans to collaborate with global logistics firms to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

“We are also witnessing significant growth in activity at the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu. Notably, the Port of Lamu has recorded a sharp rise in throughput, including the handling of over 4,000 high-value motor vehicles destined for Gulf markets for onward transshipment. This underscores the strategic importance of our port infrastructure, whose capacity and efficiency we continue to enhance,” he added.

Additionally, Ruto said meat exports have been adversely affected by logistical and freight challenges and directed the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture to explore alternative solutions to support exporters in the sector.