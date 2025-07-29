Connect with us

Gov’t Official Arrested With Ammunition, KDF Badges & Cheques

Detectives from Garissa Sub-County have arrested Antony Githua Mwangi, a public officer at the Ministry of Lands in Garissa, and recovered Government stores in his possession.

In a statement on Tuesday, DCI said Mwangi was arrested along the Garissa-Lamu road, where Mwangi was intercepted driving a black Toyota Prado with the registration number KDQ 876Y.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of three rounds of 9mm Colt ammunition, six personal cheques each worth Sh500,000, KDF badges of the rank of Captain, and four mobile phones of various makes.

The arrest prompted a coordinated search at Mwangi’s Madogo, Garissa County, residence.

The DCI sleuths recovered five live rounds of 7.62 X 51 ammunition, thirty blank title deeds, a lease certificate, and a variety of other land-related documents.

A further search at the suspect’s residence in Thika and Ruiru yielded additional items, including an original title deed of a land in Kajiado, an application for consent of the Lands Control Board in Kajiado, and assorted land documents used by the suspect for fraudulent land transfer.

Mwangi is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance.

Meanwhile,  DCI detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) have arrested four suspects believed to be behind a sophisticated gold scam syndicate.

The suspects were apprehended during a coordinated raid at a residence in Nairobi’s upscale Gigiri neighborhood along Whispers Avenue.

The search led to the discovery of a gold smelting machine, rubber stamps from several companies, weighing equipment, plastic seals, and documents bearing stamps from the East African Community.

