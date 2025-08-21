Connect with us

Gov't Official Charged With Forgery Of Academic Certificates

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday arraigned Dorothy Jepkoech Kiptoo, an employee of the Office of the Auditor General, for allegedly using a forged academic certificate to fraudulently secure public employment.

In a statement, EACC said the officer forged a KCSE certificate to secure employment at the Office of the Auditor General.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect forged a KCSE certificate and purported it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), which she used to secure employment at the institution,” EACC stated.

The Commission forwarded the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who, upon review, approved charges against the suspect.

The charges include fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Ksh 8,698,662.91, unlawfully paid to her by the Office of the Auditor General; forgery; and uttering a false document.

The suspect was booked at the Integrity Centre Police Station before being arraigned at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently released on a cash bail of Kes. 100,000, with an alternative bond of Ksh 500,000.

This comes a day after Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony, a Revenue Collection Assistant at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd, was arraigned for allegedly using a forged academic certificate to fraudulently secure public employment.

According to EACC, Chepkwony presented a forged KCSE certificate, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

This enabled her to secure employment at the water body and subsequently earn salaries and benefits amounting to Ksh 7.59 million.

Chepkwony was arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she denied the charges. The Court granted her release on a cash bail of Ksh 100,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 500,000.

