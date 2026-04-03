Govt Orders Legal Action Against Unregistered TVET Trainers Nationwide

The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide crackdown on unregistered trainers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, ordering legal action against those operating without proper accreditation.

In a directive issued on April 1, Esther Muoria, Principal Secretary for the State Department for TVET, raised concerns over widespread non-compliance across vocational colleges. She revealed that a significant number of trainers were operating without registration and licensing from the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), in violation of existing laws.

“It has come to the attention of the State Department for TVET that several Vocational and Technical Trainers are not duly registered and licensed by the TVET Authority,” Muoria said.

According to the Ministry, such violations contravene Sections 17 and 23 of the TVET Act of 2015, which require all trainers to be officially registered and licensed. Muoria warned that failure to comply undermines professional standards and the credibility of vocational training in the country.

“All trainers without valid registration and licensing are deemed to violate the TVET Act of 2015, and the Trainer Qualifications Framework Standard,” she added. The directive instructs human resource directors across all TVET institutions to initiate legal proceedings against non-compliant trainers by June 30, 2026. Additionally, principals have been ordered to compile and submit comprehensive lists of unregistered trainers by April 30.

“This information must be submitted to the undersigned by April 30, 2026, using the prescribed Excel template attached to this circular,” Muoria directed.

Institution heads have also been tasked with ensuring that all staff are informed of the directive and that immediate steps are taken to enforce compliance. “The institution heads are directed to ensure full compliance with these directives and to oversee the implementation of lawful consequences for all cases of non-compliance,” she reiterated.

The move signals the government’s growing focus on strengthening oversight and restoring integrity in the TVET sector, which plays a critical role in equipping young people with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

By tightening enforcement of licensing requirements, the Ministry aims to improve the quality of training, ensure trainers meet national standards, and enhance the competitiveness of Kenyan graduates in both local and international job markets.

The crackdown is also seen as part of broader reforms aimed at addressing systemic gaps in the education sector, as the government seeks to position vocational training as a key driver of economic growth and youth empowerment.